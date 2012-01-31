European companies are still slashing budgets, suggesting the service sector needs to look to the United States for growth in the near-term, a survey of some 100 companies by Credit Suisse shows.

European technology budgets have been crimped further since September, while spending on travel, building costs and advertising is also due to be reduced. In the United States, only commercial vehicles and cars are set for significant cuts.

"The survey backs our strategy team's view to buy U.S. cyclical exposure - indirectly or directly," the bank says.

In Europe, it recommends the world's biggest caterer, Compass Group, building supplies merchant Wolseley, electrical engineering firm Spectris, Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy, French tyremaker Michelin and advertising giant WPP.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net