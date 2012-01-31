UBS continues to prefer banks outside the euro zone despite a recent improvement in the sentiment surrounding the area, estimating new rounds of austerity measures will hamper the economy and hurt lenders.

The Swiss bank says nothing has been "fixed" in the euro zone debt crisis and most governments have yet to take measures to stimulate growth, which UBS sees as a necessary condition to reduce debt-to-GDP ratios.

"Europe needs to reduce debt ratios but this is only sustainable through growth and there appears limited appetite for bold reform outside of Italy," UBS says. "Instead, we fear that continuing austerity measures will prove contractionary and compound the problem."

It remains cautious on banks in France and the euro zone periphery, preferring non-euro zone lenders such as Britain's Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered or Sweden's Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank.

