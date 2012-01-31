Shares in waste and water group Veolia rise 5 percent after Morgan Stanley analysts raise their rating on the stock to 'equal weight' from 'underweight' and as the company's debt risk is seen reducing.

"Apart from Morgan Stanley, who raised their recommendation on the stock, there has been a relaxation in Veolia's CDSs since mid-January," Bryan Garnier analyst Julien Desmaretz says.

"This relaxation implies a lower risk perception on the part of the debt market, which has not yet really been reflected in the stock. Therefore there is also a catch-up effect," he adds.

