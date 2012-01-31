Shares in Babcock International rise 1.7 percent in volumes more than half the 90-day average by mid-morning, after the British defence services group says it traded well in its third quarter and it expected to win significant contracts in 2012.

Babcock, which maintains Royal Navy submarines, said its order book and bid pipeline had remained stable at around 12 billion and 10 billion pounds, respectively, since its first-half results in November 2011.

"Babcock continues to deliver a consistently positive message," says Investec Securities, reiterating its "buy" rating.

"The order book....should shortly increase as recent contract awards, now at the preferred bidder status, convert to firm business."

