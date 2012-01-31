Yara shares fall 1.7 percent, the top loser in the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index and among the top decliners in the FTSEurofirst 300, as investors fear weak sales in the months of last year.

"I think the key reason is that there is some uncertainty ahead of the fourth quarter numbers, and major uncertainty on the volumes in particular," Carnegie analyst Henrik Sinding says. "Consensus numbers are coming down quite a bit, and there is a broker downgrade today from Credit Suisse."

Credit Suisse has cut its recommendation on the share to 'neutral' from 'underperform' and the target price to 274 crowns from 365 crowns.

"There was also news last week that Yara had cut prices in January, and that is highly, highly unusual as normally prices peak in April or May so that is another strong indication that volumes have been bad in the quarter," Sinding says.

Yara reports its fourth quarter result on Feb. 7.