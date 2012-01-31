Shares in Phoenix IT Group shed 6.2 percent, the biggest FTSE Small Cap faller, as the IT services provider's in-line third-quarter trading update prompts Panmure Gordon to cut its forecasts and trim its target price for the stock to 271 pence from 273 pence.

"More poor news from Phoenix IT; while trading is deemed to be in line - the order book is down, there are new cash exceptionals and the company is taking a provision against a poorly performing Partner services contract," Panmure says in a note, albeit maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

Numis Securities downgrades its rating for Phoenix IT to "add" from "buy", while raising its target price to 210 pence from 205 pence, noting that the shares have bounced in recent weeks.

The broker leaves its EPS forecasts for Phoenix IT unchanged, but increases its net debt forecasts.

"The group has solid recurring revenues and we think new CEO David Courtley's actions so far are right for the business. The key issue remains his ability to reintroduce revenue and profit growth, which will probably take some time to demonstrate," Numis adds in a note.

To see Phoenix IT's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net