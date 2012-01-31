Shares in SDL fall 3.4 percent after Collins Stewart downgrades the

British translation software firm to "hold" from "buy" after an update on the recent acquisition of Alterian suggested the benefits will be less than previously expected.

Collins Stewart says an annualised revenue run rate of 28 million pounds compares with Alterian guidance of 41 million pounds less than a year ago.

"Based on this figure and cost synergies of only 1-2 million pounds, management expects the deal to be marginally dilutive in 2012 and slightly accretive in 2013 with more material benefits only coming through in 2014," the broker says.

It adds: "We still believe that SDL represents an attractive way to play the ongoing expansion of the global digital economy, the need to translate web content into more and more languages and contracting product lifecycles. It is to be hoped that the integration of Alterian does not distract the company unduly from those goals."

The broker cuts its target price on SDL to 700 pence, from 769. The new target price is about 5 percent above the current price.

