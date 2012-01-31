Shares in stainless steel maker Aperam and Spanish peer Acerinox are up over 5 percent and almost 4 percent respectively, after a deal between Germany's ThyssenKrupp and Outokumpu raises hopes of capacity cuts to help resolve longstanding oversupply issues in the sector.

Outokumpu will buy Thyssen's Inoxum stainless steel unit in a 2.7 billion euro deal that will involve plant closures

Shares in Outokumpu, which plans a 1 billion euro rights issue to pay for the stainless steel deal, were down 8.4 percent at 6.7 euros, valuing the group at around 1.2 billion euros.

Credit Suisse, in a note published on Tuesday before the deal was announced, says Aperam and Acerinox could be winners as "free riders" in structural change.

"If a... (Thyssen-Outokumpu stainless) merger goes ahead we calculate the 'free rider' benefits at 15 percent and 35 percent market cap uplift for Acerinox and Aperam respectively," the bank says.

Reuters Messaging: clara.ferreira-marques.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net