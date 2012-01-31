The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.4 percent by midday, lagging bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, ahead 0.9 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

888 Holdings gains 8.5 percent after private equity-owned Caesars Entertainment Corp extends its software licensing agreement with the online gaming firm to the United States.

SDL falls 3.4 percent after Collins Stewart downgrades the translation software firm to "hold" from "buy" after an update on the recent acquisition of Alterian, published on Monday, suggested the benefits will be less than previously expected.

Collins Stewart says an annualised revenue run rate of 28 million pounds compares with Alterian guidance of 41 million pounds less than a year ago.

