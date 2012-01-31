The FTSE Small Cap index closes flat, underperforming gains for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

SDL sheds 5.8 percent after Collins Stewart downgrades the translation software firm to "hold" from "buy" after an update on the recent acquisition of Alterian, published on Monday, suggested the benefits will be less than previously expected.

Collins Stewart says an annualised revenue run rate of 28 million pounds compares with Alterian guidance of 41 million pounds less than a year ago.

Huntsworth adds 6.1 percent as the international public relations firm says, in a pre-close season trading update, that it is on track to meet current market expectations for 2011, with its new business pipeline strong, and it is confident of improved trading in 2012 compared to 2011.

"We believe that the market will be reassured by comments over the balance sheet and dividend," says Numis Securities in a note repeating its "buy" rating and 62 pence price target on Huntsworth.

