Shares in Misys are up 4 percent as bid chatter escalates ahead of the ending of the six-month restriction on a new approach from previous suitor Fidelity National Information Systems early next month.

The shares have added as much as 12 percent since the banking software company reported first half profits on Thursday, when it said it would need to cut costs to stay on track.

The lists of possible bidders include Fiserv Inc, HCL Technologies and Infosys, as well as FIS, one analyst says.

Tom Gidley-Kitchin at Charles Stanley, meanwhile, says hedge fund ValueAct Capital, which has a 21.5 percent stake, definitely wants an exit but it is not in a hurry to sell.

"In my view they are extremely patient and they will wait until the right offer comes along," he says.

Merchant Securities also downplays the speculation in a note, saying the shares do not merit a bid premium and it sees a resumption of interest from the likes of FIS as unlikely in the short term.

Misys declines comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net