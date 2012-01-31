Greek banking stocks jump 11.4 percent and outperform European peers after European Union officials say Athens could strike a debt swap deal with its private creditors within days.

The index is up 72 percent in January, ending a six-month losing streak that had helped it fall 79 percent in 2011, to add to a 53 percent fall in 2010.

Near-bankrupt Greece struggled on with its foreign lenders on Tuesday to show them it can enforce spending cuts and labour reforms in turn for a crucial debt swap deal and a 130 billion euro ($170.48 billion) bailout package needed to avoid a chaotic default.

"The rally comes after European officials said the PSI (the private sector involvment scheme) will be concluded by the end of the week," HSBC analyst Dimitris Haralabopoulos says.

($1 = 0.7625 euros)

