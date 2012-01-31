European shares remain near the day's high on optimism for progress on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, which also boosts Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1.1 percent at 1,041.54 points, having hit a high of 1,042.09.

Stronger crude prices boost energy stocks, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index up 2 percent.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all up 0.5 percent in early trading.

Gains are capped by data showing a fall in U.S. house prices in November.

