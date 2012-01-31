Shares in Irish drugmaker Elan shed 2.3 percent and are among the top FTSEurofirst 300 fallers after Biogen, its co-maker of multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri, reports lower than expected sales of the drug.

Sales of Tysabri, which represent some 85 percent of Elan's revenue, rose 14 percent to $380 million in the quarter to end-December, lower than Wall Street's expectations of around $401 million.

"Although an overall weak quarter, this seems to have been driven by largely one-off effects," says Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes, noting that disappointing sales largely reflect a discount on sales in Italy.

"We continue to view weak Tysabri quarters as presenting an opportunity for entry in the shares given our confidence in the long term outlook for Tysabri and optional upside from Elan's pipeline in 2012."

Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net