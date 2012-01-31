Shares in Dassault Aviation soar 17 percent, the second biggest riser on the CAC All Shares index, on news that India has entered exclusive negotiations with the plane manufacturer to buy 126 of its Rafale fighters in a deal that could be worth up to $15 billion.

"If the Rafale were to be selected, the contract would contribute 0.6 euros per share to Thales, 0.3 euros to Safran and 24.3 euros to Dassault Aviation," a Paris-based trader says.

France's Thales and Safran, which would also benefit from the contract, gain 4.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Reuters messaging: alice.cannet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net