Aggressively positioned equity funds outnumber defensively placed ones by nearly two-to-one, and most are upbeat on stock market prospects for the year ahead, according to a Citi survey of 115 funds across the globe.

"Respondents were closely divided as to whether the recent gains are likely to be lasting, with the slight majority expecting a near-term reversal," Citi says.

"But for the year, most expect gains. Beyond the near term, nearly two-thirds of respondents expect markets to rise by 10 percent or more to year-end, versus less than 10 percent who expect a double-digit decline."

The relatively upbeat mood, however, may not filter through into higher purchases of European or U.S. shares. The fund managers overwhelmingly preferred emerging markets over developed ones, with Russia and China as the top country picks.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net