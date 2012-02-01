JP Morgan chooses Amec, Tecnicas Reunidas and Lamprell as its top picks in the European oilfield services citing an average 17 percent upside to share prices this year and solid earnings prospects.

"For these stocks we buy into backlog growth for earnings momentum which we believe is misaligned with particularly attractive valuation multiples," the bank says in a note.

JPM calculates the three stocks, all rated "overweight", trade on an average cash-adjusted price over earnings ratio of 10 times, compared to 13 times for the sector.

It downgrades Saipem to "neutral" from "overweight" and CGG Veritas to "underweight" from "neutral", arguing that any earnings potential is already discounted in the shares.

JPM upgrades Subsea 7 to "neutral" from "underweight".

