Shares in ICAP jump 6.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser with the index up 0.8 percent, as the inter-dealer broker's latest trading update proves as tough as expected, with Oriel Securities pointing out that the stock was looking oversold.

"Q3 IMS shows a tough quarter as expected in quieter & more uncertain markets, January also subdued," says Oriel in a note.

The broker notes that ICAP expects full-year 2012 results to come in towards the upper end of the latest adjusted pretax profit range, which has fallen to 336-358 million pounds since the interims in September.

Oriel says ICAP shares have sold off aggressively recently, down 19 percent on a relative basis over three months, on a mix of bank deleveraging and regulatory risks such as Dodd-Frank and the Financial Transfer Tax.

"Despite the earnings risks the shares look oversold given that the PE for this year is down to 9.2 falling to 8.8 next year, and the prospective yield is 6.3 percent," Oriel adds.

After the first ten minutes of trade, ICAP was the most actively traded stock on the FTSE 100, with volumes at a third of their 90-day average

To see ICAP's statement, please click on

