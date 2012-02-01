Shares in casino group Partouche rise 20 percent after it posts a net profit of 2 million euros ($2.62 million) in FY 2010/11 compared with a year-ago loss of 52.4 million and says it has cut its net debt by 50 million euros.

The group whose annual sales have fallen slightly also expects first quarter sales to be close to that of last year.

"The closing and/or sale of loss-making casinos resulted in particular in a reduction of running operating costs by 3.2 million euros," financial analyst Annie Bonal writes in a Gilbert Dupont note.

"After three years in deficit, the company has become profitable again in 2011, thus reflecting the first effects of its operational and financial restructuring," she adds.

The stock has risen 30 percent since the start of the year. Partouche is the session's top gainer on France's CAC Mid and Small index.

