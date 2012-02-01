The January stock rally has closed the upside gap between the 2013 Euro STOXX 50 dividend future <0#FEXD:> and UBS forecasts for it to 27 percent, down from 41 percent in mid-December, and the bank now recommends investors eye earnings season and its impact on corporates' dividend plans.

"Our analysts' forecasts fell by 3 percent to 126 points and the 2013 Future rallied by 7 percent to 99 points. While the upside is still compelling, we would pause as we digest earnings season: ENEL just announced it is delaying its 2012 dividend payment, so stress is rising," the bank says.

"We run overly rigorous stress tests. Even though the ECB has removed much of the tail risk, there is still room for a negative surprise."

Specifically on utilities, UBS analysts says they see additional risks to the firms' dividend forecasts on the back of harsher regulations.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net