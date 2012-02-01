Shares in Johnson Matthey rise 3.3 percent, outperforming a 1 percent stronger FTSE 100 index, after the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters said its second-half earnings would be "slightly ahead" of the first six months.

The company said on Wednesday its underlying profit before tax rose to 104 million pounds ($165 million) in the three months to end-January, as sales of car catalytic converters in China and a jump in North American truck production supported a 22 percent top-line rise.

"We are going to see upgrades today: their guidance suggests that consensus is roundabout 5 to 7 percent too low for the coming year," Adam Collins, an analyst at Liberum Capital, says.

He highlights the company will benefit from emerging markets introducing tighter environmental regulation on cars in the next two years.

"This is a share that will continue to deliver earnings surprises, particularly in the 2013 timeframe when the environmental regulation starts to become prominent," Collins, who has a "buy" recommendation on the stock, adds.

