The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.4 perent in early deals, lagging much bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Surgical Innovations Group gains 4.5 percent as the medical products group receives clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Logic range of reusable instruments, and also announces that its U.S. master dealer, SI USA Inc., has been awarded a contract by the Premier healthcare alliance.

APR Energy sheds 3.9 percent after the U.S.-based temporary power firm said Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will partially terminate its contract with the company by end-March, four months earlier than scheduled.

