Shares in Adidas gain 3 percent after HSBC Securities raises its target price on the world's second-largest maker of sports apparel, saying it can make the same sort of progress as U.S. Peer Nike.

"Could Adidas be the next Nike? We think so," HSBC says in a note.

It says Nike has re-rated on visibility, strong cash generation and operating leverage.

"We think Adidas shares can benefit in the same way in the next six months," HSBC says.

It says Adidas' market share gain story continues in three key markets: China, Russia and the United States. It adds that Europe should be supported, despite the macroeconomic backdrop, by this year's sports events.

HSBC says it is believes strongly in the 2015 strategic plan and increases its target price to 67 euros, from 62, while remaining "overweight" on the stock.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net