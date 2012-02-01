Shares in APR Energy shed 3.5 percent after the U.S.-based temporary power firm says Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will partially terminate its contract with the company by end-March, four months earlier than scheduled.

Last year's earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which knocked out some generation capacity, had landed APR and market leader Aggreko contracts with Tepco.

"Given early termination contract provisions which require the payment of a substantial portion of the remaining rental fee to APR, the statement suggests that the impact on revenues for FY12E will be minimal and it is therefore not changing its market guidance," Seymour Pierce says in a note, retaining its "hold" rating and 1,000 pence price target on APR.

The broker said in its initiation note on APR in November that the Japan contract going off hire in full-year 2012 would be one of the main challenges for management as it represents a significant proportion of total fleet capacity.

Seymour Pierce says, as at Dece. 31, APR's total fleet capacity was 900 megawatts (MW), of which 203 MW, around 20 percent was in Japan, and with more than half of the total capacity (120 MW) in Japan being the larger 25 MW dual fuel turbines, which it believes are more akin to permanent power than temporary power and could therefore prove more difficult to redeploy.

The broker points out that temporary power peer Aggreko also has 200 MW on rent in Japan but this accounts for less than 5 percent of its total MW on rent in full-year 2011.

Seymour Pierce continues to prefer Aggreko over APR given its lower risk profile. Aggreko shares add 0.1 percent, albeit underperforming a 1.4 percent firmer FTSE 100 index.

