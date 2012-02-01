Shares in Surgical Innovations Group gain 4.5 percent as the medical products group receives clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Logic range of reusable instruments, and also announces that its U.S. master dealer, SI USA Inc., has been awarded a contract by the Premier healthcare alliance.

"The contract replaces previous contracts already held with Premier, but with greater scope and additional access to U.S. hospitals and hospital networks," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"Overall, we take today's news as reflecting an organisation working effectively in terms of product development and commercial delivery, and while we are maintaining our existing forecasts, we are encouraged for the broader prospects of the group in the US, particularly in light of the challenging European environment," the broker adds, repeating its "buy" rating on Surgical Innovations Group.

