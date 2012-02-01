The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.8 percent near midday but still underperforms stronger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, up 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Hedge fund services company GlobeOp jumps 21.9 percent as private equity firm TPG Capital seals a 508 million pound takeover of the British firm, offering 435 pence-per-share, representing a premium of around 22.5 percent to GlobeOp's closing share price on Jan. 31

Liontrust Asset Management adds 8.1 percent after it says it continued to attract clients into its funds, even as many fund managers post outflows amidst investor fears over the euro zone debt crisis and choppy markets, with its assets under management rising 18 percent to 1.41 billion pounds over the four months to Jan. 30, helped by market gains.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net