The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.2 percent higher, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.9 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Hedge fund services company GlobeOp jumps 21.3 percent as private equity firm TPG Capital seals a 508 million pound takeover of the British firm, offering 435 pence-per-share, representing a premium of around 22.5 percent to GlobeOp's closing share price on Jan. 31

APR Energy falls 5.1 percent after the U.S.-based temporary power firm says Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will partially terminate its contract with the company by end-March, four months earlier than scheduled, although APR says it will only have a "marginal" impact on sales for the current year. [ID: nL5E8D10ON]

Seymour Pierce says, as at Dec. 31, APR's total fleet capacity was 900 megawatts (MW), of which 203 MW, around 20 percent was in Japan, and with more than half of the total capacity (120 MW) in Japan being the larger 25 MW dual fuel turbines, which it believes are more akin to permanent power than temporary power and could therefore prove more difficult to redeploy

