Shares in Atlas Copco rise 2.7 percent, recovering some ground lost in the previous session when it warned of weakening demand, after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the Swedish engineer, describing its fourth quarter results as "solid".

Atlas Copco posted a record full-year profit after an in-line fourth quarter and said demand was set to weaken from the current high level due to global economic uncertainty.

Credit Suisse raises its target price to 155 Swedish crowns, from 140.

"On the back of solid Q4 results, we raise our estimates slightly," the broker says.

But it adds that it maintains a neutral stance as it believes the company is facing a set of tough comparables the first half of 2012.

It notes that cashflow was impacted by a build up in working capital, as a result of sales growth, in particular in mining, a longer lead times business.

JP Morgan also raises its target price on Atlas Copco, to 170 swedish crowns, from 160, while maintaining a "neutral" rating.

The shares are up more than 12 percent so far this year.

