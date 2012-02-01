Shares in Rolls-Royce add 3.9 percent, outperforming a 1.3 percent advance by the FTSE 100 index, as BofA Merrill Lynch ups its estimates and raises its target price for the engines manufacturer to 855 pence from 805 pence.

"Rolls-Royce shares performed well last year  but we think that RR has structural long-term advantages over its peers which are not fully priced-in at current levels. Rolls-Royce remains our preferred pick in the civil aftermarket space," Merrill says in a note.

The bank raises its full-year 2012-2013 EPS estimates by 4-6 percent reflecting better defence and offshore marine trading.

Rolls-Royce will unveil full-year 2011 results on Feb. 9.

