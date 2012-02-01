Electrolux shares rise 4.1 percent after Whirlpool, the company's rival and the world's No. 1 appliance maker, says it sees the chance of a slight increase in shipments in the United States this year.

"Some growth in the United States, that is no doubt a positive in general, but (Electrolux) shares have already risen 20 crowns on the back of a better U.S. macro picture, so we are a bit surprised the shares have reacted like this," says an analyst who declines to be named.

Shares in Electrolux are up 4.2 percent at 129.80 at 1442 GMT after Whirlpool said U.S. unit shipments this year would range between flat and a rise of 3 percent.

Whirlpool sees shipments to Europe, Middle East and Africa falling 2 to 5 percent, shipments to Latin America to rise 2 to 5 percent, and those to Asia to increase 2 to 4 percent.

