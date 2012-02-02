European stock index futures point to shares edging up, having hit a six-month closing high on Wednesday, consolidating gains as investors await key U.S. employment data before committing more money to the recent rally.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.4 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 0.4 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Q4
UNILEVER PLC Q4
AB ELECTROLUX Q4
MUNICH RE GROUP AG PRELIM
ASTRAZENECA PLC Q4
NOVO NORDISK A/S FINAL
DEUTSCHE BANK AG PRELIM
LVMH Q4
TELIASONERA AB Q4
YIT OYJ Q4
KESKO OYJ Q4
KONECRANES ABP Q4
SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC Q4
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S.A. Q4
HOLMEN AB Q4
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 Mastercard Inc
Q4 Merck & Co Inc
Q4 The Dow Chemical Company
Q4 Gilead Sciences Inc
Q4 Kellogg Co
Q4 Cummins Inc
Q4 New York Times Co
Q4 Allergan Inc
Q4 Boston Scientific Corp
Q4 CIGNA Corp
Q4 Goodrich Corp
Q3 2012 Microchip Technology Inc
Q4 Xcel Energy Inc
MACRO DATA (GMT)
0700 CH Trade
0930 GB Cons PMI
1000 EZ PPI
1230 US Challenger
1330 US Jobless Claims
1445 US ISM-NY
