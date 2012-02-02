European stock index futures point to shares edging up, having hit a six-month closing high on Wednesday, consolidating gains as investors await key U.S. employment data before committing more money to the recent rally.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.4 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 0.4 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Q4

UNILEVER PLC Q4

AB ELECTROLUX Q4

MUNICH RE GROUP AG PRELIM

ASTRAZENECA PLC Q4

NOVO NORDISK A/S FINAL

DEUTSCHE BANK AG PRELIM

LVMH Q4

TELIASONERA AB Q4

YIT OYJ Q4

KESKO OYJ Q4

KONECRANES ABP Q4

SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC Q4

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S.A. Q4

HOLMEN AB Q4

U.S. COMPANIES

Q4 Mastercard Inc

Q4 Merck & Co Inc

Q4 The Dow Chemical Company

Q4 Gilead Sciences Inc

Q4 Kellogg Co

Q4 Cummins Inc

Q4 New York Times Co

Q4 Allergan Inc

Q4 Boston Scientific Corp

Q4 CIGNA Corp

Q4 Goodrich Corp

Q3 2012 Microchip Technology Inc

Q4 Xcel Energy Inc

MACRO DATA (GMT)

0700 CH Trade

0930 GB Cons PMI

1000 EZ PPI

1230 US Challenger

1330 US Jobless Claims

1445 US ISM-NY

