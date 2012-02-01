Italian banks outperform a strong European banking sector after the Bank of Italy eased rules on hybrid bonds and signalled a more flexible approach to applying European Banking Authority demands on capital.

On Tuesday, Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni said the regulator will take into accounts market conditions and an ongoing debate at a European level when assessing domestic banks' efforts to comply with the requests of the EBA.

"Italian banks are going well after Saccomanni's comments," a Milan-based bank analyst says. "They are also benefitting from new rules on bank (hybrid) bond buybacks," she says.

Another Milan-based trader also points to the same reasons for the rise.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Italy changed the rules it uses to authorise buybacks by domestic banks of their hybrid debt, making it easier for lenders to use these operations to boost their capital base.

Italy's two biggest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are up 4.9 percent and 5.6 percent respectively, while the European banking sector is up 3.8 percent boosted by hopes of a Greek debt settlement.

