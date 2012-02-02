Shares in Deutsche Bank are down 4.3 percent in early Frankfurt trading after its fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations.

'The loss at investment banking of 500 million euros is pretty bad, but markets have dropped dramatically. I don't expect that Deutsche Bank's investment banking will return to profit similar to previous years in the next two quarter. Deutsche Banks' profitability will be limited," says Konrad Becker, analyst at German bank Merck Finck.

Trading on Deutsche Boerse's XETRA DAX platform starts at 0800 GMT. Pre-market indications from brokerage Lang & Schwarz point to a 4.6 percent lower opening. Germany's blue chip index is indicated to open 0.2 percent higher.

