Euro zone banks could get an extra 200 billion euros to 500 billion euros ($264 billion to $660 billion) of liquidity at the ECB's offer of ultra-cheap, long-term cash at the end of this month, but it won't be enough to stop deleveraging, analysts at Morgan Stanley say.

The ECB provided banks with 489 billion euros at its first 3-year funding offer in December, which added about 200 billion of net liquidity. It has reduced the risk of a systemic bank failure and re-opened funding markets, including for Intesa Sanpaolo and Santander this week.

"Many Spanish/Italian banks have taken 50-150 percent of their 2012 funding needs," Morgan Stanley estimates.

Morgan Stanley adds in a note: "While the LTRO should ease the eurozone deleveraging process, credit transmission is likely to remain weak in Spain, Italy, CEE and a headwind to Asia and some dollar assets -- and may require further targeted policy action."

The range of estimates for take-up at the next offer on Feb. 29 is wide -- from 100 billion to 2 trillion euros, analysts at Barclays Capital said. They esimated take-up will be 250-350 billion.

The European bank sector is up 0.3 percent at 151 points, and has rallied 16 percent since the first auction.

($1 = 0.7577 euros)

