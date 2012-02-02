Shares in Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Unilever top the FTSE 100 fallers list, down 3.5 percent, with the index itself off 0.2 percent, as the make-up of the group's fourth-quarter (Q4) results disappoint.

Unilever also warned of a difficult 2012 due to a tough economic outlook after only broadly matching 2011 sales forecasts, thanks to a hike in prices.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank points that Unilever's like-for-like Q4 revenue growth of +6.6 percent was below its +6.8 percent estimate, with the second-half operating margin flat, in line with consensus but below the brokers forecast of +20 basis points.

The broker says the sales make-up was not great, with volume growth only 0.1 percent, against Espirito's +1.2 percent forecast, and pricing +6.5 percent, more than the broker's +5.7 percent estimate.

Espirito, however, retains its "buy" rating on Unilever.

Unilever shares in Amsterdam are down 2.9 percent.

To see more on Unilever's statement, please click on

