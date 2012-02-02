European shares hit a new six-month high in early trade, led by mining stocks as Xstrata announces merger talks with commodities trader Glencore.

Xstrata and Glencore rise 12.4 and 4.5 percent respectively, lifting the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index, which is up 3.3 percent.

Also supporting the mining sector are expectations that China will further ease its monetary policy, in a move that would stimulate economic activity and demand for metals, of which China is the world's largest consumer.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.2 percent at 1,059.40 points.

