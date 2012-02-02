European corporate results continue to lag their U.S. peers in the current earnings season, Thomson Reuters StarMine data to Wednesday shows, with industrials among the worst hit.

Of the 276 STOXX Europe 600 companies due to report quarterly earnings, 16 percent have now done so. Of those, 40 percent have beaten or met expectations while 61 percent have missed, at an average miss of 8.9 percent.

The remaining companies still to report are expected to post an average negative surprise of 3.1 percent.

The industrials sector has seen 20 percent of its firms report at an average miss of 18.2 percent, weighed by results from firms including Philips, Fiat Industrial and Siemens.

That compares with a beat/meet-to-miss ratio of 66/34 for the Standard & Poor's 500, which has already seen 45 percent of its firms due to report do so.

In the UK, 13 percent of FTSE 100 companies have so far reported full-year earnings, with 85 percent beating or meeting estimates and 15 percent missing, with an average positive surprise of 4.2 percent. Those still to report are expected to post an average miss of 0.5 percent.

