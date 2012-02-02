Shares in Royal Dutch Shell shed 2.6 percent, heading a weaker integrated oils sector, the worst blue-chip performers and the biggest drag on a 0.2 percent easier FTSE 100 index, as the Anglo-Dutch firm's fourth-quarter results miss consensus estimates.

Blue-chip peers BP and BG Group fall 1.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, with both energy firms due to unveil their fourth-quarter numbers next week.

Shell's fourth-quarter current cost of supply (CCS) net income, excluding one-offs, rose 18 percent to $4.85 billion, shy of an average forecast of $5.17 billion from a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The company also announced a weaker rise in its dividend than some analysts expected, adding just 1 cent to its first-quarter payout to $0.43 per share.

Oriel Securities points out that Shell's results came in below consensus mainly due to a lower than expected contribution from its Downstream Business.

The broker notes that, longer term, Shell expects its oil production to increase to 4 million of barrels of oil equivalent (boed) per day by 2017/18, and Oriel repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers says: "The initial disappointment of this update does not detract from the longer term view, where Shell's drive for progressive business and dividend growth remains strongly on track."

"Today's initial dip on the news may prove enough of a temptation to lure further buyers, and the market consensus of the shares as a buy and the sector's preferred play is likely to stay intact," Hunter adds.

