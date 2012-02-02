Shares in AstraZeneca lose 3.4 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.3 percent, as the drugmaker says it expects its 2012 earnings to fall 14-18 percent as patents on key drugs expire and governments in Europe and the United States squeeze prices.

The Anglo-Swedish firm faces loss of exclusivity on many of its top-selling drugs over the next five years and has few obvious replacements in its pipeline.

"In our opinion, the pipeline remains thin and we remain less-than-convinced of the R&D (research & development) engine," says Seymour Pierce in a note, repeating its "reduce" rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca's core earnings for 2012 are forecast by the company to be between $6.00 and $6.30 a share, down from $7.28 in 2011.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, AstraZeneca's earnings rose 16 percent to $1.61 per share -- broadly in line with analyst expectations of around $1.60 -- on flat sales of $8.66 billion.

"Overall it was a reasonable quarter, but with 2012 guidance coming in a bit weak (on revenues at least) and with important elements with 2014 guidance being lowered yet again," says Bernstein Research in a note, repeating its "market perform" rating on AstraZeneca.

