The FTSE Small Caps index adds 0.1 percent in early deals, outperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, but lagging a 0.3 percent advance by the FTSE 250 index.

Game Group gains 3.5 percent as the struggling British video games retailer says it is considering the future of its overseas operations in talks with its lending banks.

Avon Rubber sheds 3.1 percent as Investec Securities cuts its upper-end EBIT estimates by 6 percent following an interim management statement and downgrades its rating for the firm to "hold" from "buy", with the stock close to its unchanged 330 pence price target.

"Orders in Protection & Defence and positive trends in Dairy underpin the long-term growth story. Shorter-term however, there is an element of uncertainty relating to the protest by a losing bidder for a filter spares contract," Investec says in a note.

