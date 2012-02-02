Shares in mobile telecom equipment vendors Ericsson and Nokia are more than 2 percent lower after India's Supreme Court ordered telecoms licences issued in a 2008 sale be revoked.

"It raises worries over further delays in the Indian market," said Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala.

Together with China's Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia's telecom gear venture Nokia Siemens Networks have been the main suppliers on the Indian market, one of the largest gear markets in the world.

The court ruling applies to 122 licences held by eight operators but potentially affects fewer than 5 percent of users in a fiercely competitive market crowded with more than a dozen players.

A second analyst also said mediocre results from Japan's Softbank raised a question on whether it would slow investment in new networks. Ericsson is a major supplier to Softbank.

UK-listed mobile telecommunications firm Vodafone, however, rises 1.2 percent as India's ruling stands to benefit the country's biggest operators, which includes Bharti Airtel and Vodafone.

In midmorning deals, Vodafone had traded 40 percent of its average 90-day volume, while Nokia and Ericsson had dealt 24 percent and 48 percent, respectively, of their average, compared to around 30 percent on the FTSEurofirst 300.

For more double click on

Reuters messaging rm://tarmo.virki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net