Credit Suisse is retaining its small "underweight" position in cyclicals as U.S. macro momentum and surprises have peaked, with preferred stocks in sectors such as software, luxury goods and companies that have high exposure to the United States.

Stocks that Credit Suisse favour include Publicis Groupe, WPP and Informa, while companies the broker says will underperform include Home Retail Group, SKF and Outokumpu.

"Cyclicals tend to peak in line with economic momentum and tend to underperform marginally when the U.S. economic surprises peak. We think U.S. growth will decelerate to 2 percent in 2012," Credit Suisse analysts say in a note.

"On the positive side, we like European cyclicals with high U.S. exposure as we expect the euro to continue weakening."

Credit Suisse's preferred defensives are drugs and emerging market telephony, the broker is also "overweight" insurance, but "underweight" banks.

