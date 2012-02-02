Shares in Smith & Nephew (S&N) jump 5.5 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 gainer, as Europe's biggest artificial knee and hip maker posts fourth-quarter results slightly ahead of forecasts, prompting Charles Stanley to upgrade its rating to "accumulate" from "hold".

S&N's trading margin bounced back to 25.2 percent, from 19.8 percent in the third quarter, resulting in fourth quarter trading profit of $279 million, down 1 percent but ahead of analyst expectations.

"4Q2011 proved slightly better than expected with full year PBT (pretax profit) ahead of our expectations," says Charles Stanley in its daily Croesus note.

"(S&N) management has added to existing guidance surrounding the previously proposed cost savings strategy. We believe that margin progress in FY2012 is slightly earlier than expected by the market and a more focused sales approach is encouraging," the broker adds.

Charles Stanley says its upgrade in rating reflects the slightly more positive outlook comments, and with the stock trading on a PER (price earnings relative) of 11.6 times full-year 2012 estimates.

