Hedge funds were the main buyers of stocks - especially banks - during the January rally, pushing up leverage to one of the highest levels since the Lehman collapse, UBS client flows show.

Long only investors, meanwhile, have been aggressively shifting their holdings into cyclicals and out of defensives.

"The sector switch has been brutal: in the last month we have seen the biggest net selling of consumer staples and telecoms in six years. The money has gone into consumer discretionary (autos, etc) and financials," UBS says.

"We are now close to a two standard deviation extreme for net buying of cyclicals. In the past, the wider market has tended to fall modestly following this signal."

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares added 3.6 percent in January. Telecoms fell 2.9 percent, their worst showing in five months. Autos added 22 percent, their best performance since April 2009, and banks climbed 9.5 percent higher.

