Shares in UK-listed miners are broadly firmer, outperforming a weaker FTSE 100 index, as Xstrata announces it is in talks with Glencore over the potential for an an all share merger of equals.

"A combination of the two companies is likely to provide a boost to the mining sector overall and a bullish signal to the market," Oriel Securities says in a note.

Xstrata gains 10.3 percent, while Glencore is 5.4 percent higher, the top two blue chip risers.

Oriel says, under City Code rules on takeovers and mergers, Glencore is now required to announce its intentions by no later than 1700 GMT on March 1, but says that with Glencore thought to be seeking a zero premium merger, would Xstrata agree to such a deal.

A London-based trader says: "We think that is bad news for Xstrata shareholders who should be demanding a premium. Also there is a negative readacross to Kazakhmys and ENRC - we, like the street, thought that Glencore would buy the ENRC stake from Kazakhmys before taking out ENRC."

ENRC and Kazakhmys shed 0.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net