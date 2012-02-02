Shares in Imperial Tobacco Group gain 0.4 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as Nomura upgrades its rating for the cigarette maker to "neutral" from "reduce", with its target price unchanged at 2,150 pence, citing a refocus on possible corporate activity.

Nomura says, although its 2012 EPS estimates for Imperial Tobacco remain 3 percent below consensus, it thinks it cannot be actively underweight on the stock into the second-half, as the prospect for newsflow on corporate activity steps up.

The broker downgraded its rating for Imperial Tobacco to "reduce" on November 17 citing concerns over margin pressures and a view that the prospect for more major M&A activity in the tobacco space would not materialise until late 2012/2013.

"However, post the resolution of government stake sale at JT (Japan Tobacco ) in April/May, and the medium term strategy outlook presentation from JT as well in April - we see the investment case inevitably being more influenced by prospects for consolidation activity and less influenced by prospects for earnings cuts on risks of underperforming versus consensus," Nomura says in a note.

