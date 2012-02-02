European income investors should adjust for sovereign risk, Citi analysts say as they advocate a credit default swap (CDS) adjusted income strategy.

Citi analysts are recommending large cap companies in Europe where the CDS is below 120 and the dividend yield is at least 4 times the CDS as they are considered safe or safer than many European sovereigns.

Firms which Citi has a "buy" rating on, and that have a CDS of less than 120 and the dividend yield is at least 4 times, include Zurich Financial Services, Allianz, Vodafone Group, Sanofi, Roche and ABB.

"Companies with high CDS should not be considered in an income strategy. The risk of a dividend cut here is too great," Citi analysts add in a note.

"Bank and sovereign risk are probably reasons why a simple yield strategy has not performed consistently in Europe over the last few years."

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net