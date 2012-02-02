Shares in Avon Rubber shed 7.8 percent as a mixed interim management statement from the high-technology rubber-based products manufacturer prompts Investec Securities to reduce its estimates and downgrade its rating for the stock.

Investec cuts its upper-end full-year 2012 pretax profit estimate for Avon Rubber to 11 million pounds, down from 11.7 million pounds, and downgrades its rating for the firm to "hold" from "buy", with the stock close to its unchanged 330 pence price target.

"Orders in Protection & Defence (P&D) and positive trends in Dairy underpin the long-term growth story. Shorter-term however, there is an element of uncertainty relating to the protest by a losing bidder for a filter spares contract," Investec says in a note.

The broker notes that Avon Rubber's management believes, however, that there will be a greater second half bias to sales of filters, driven by demand for replacement and stocking requirements, and thinks that full year consensus forecasts will be achieved.

"The shift to a greater second half weighting of filter sales (which are consumables) in P&D raises the forecasts risk profile a notch or two, particularly given ongoing pressures on defence spending generally," Investec says, hence the cut to its top-end forecasts.

