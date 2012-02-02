The FTSE Small Caps index closes 0.8 percent higher, while the FTSE 250 gains 0.6 percent, and the FTSE 100 index rises 0.1 percent.

Petra Diamonds adds 8.1 percent as it says its first-half diamond production rose 64 percent to 953,553 carats, and it is on track to reach its production target of over 2 million carats for full-year 2012.

"We remain of the view that despite the short-term volatility Petra is an outstanding long-term play, driven by steady production growth, expanding margins (as unit costs reduce) and strong long-term diamond market fundamentals," says Numis Securities in a note repeating its "buy" rating and 220 pence target price on the stock.

Avon Rubber sheds 4.1 percent as a mixed interim management statement from the high-technology rubber-based products manufacturer prompts Investec Securities to reduce its estimates and downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy", with the stock close to its unchanged 330 pence price target.

"The shift to a greater second half weighting of filter sales (which are consumables) in P&D (Protection & Defence division) raises the forecasts risk profile a notch or two, particularly given ongoing pressures on defence spending generally," Investec says in a note.

