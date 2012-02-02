Shares in Germany's Linde rise 2.1 percent, with volume at nearly 80 percent of the 90-day average by midday, after Credit Suisse initiates coverage of the industrial gases group with an "outperform" rating, saying it has the potential for growth.

"The industrial gases provide a resilient earnings stream in the current uncertain economic environment," Credit Suisse says in a note.

It says the sector's earnings are supported by long-term take-or-pay contracts, accounting for about 25 percent of earnings.

It also begins coverage of Linde's bigger Frsnch rival, Air Liquide , up 0.9 percent, with a "neutral" rating.

The broker says it prefers Linde to Air Liquide because of its potential to improve returns by cost reductions, its strong balance sheet and developing market growth opportunities.

It adds that Linde is trading at a 10 percent 12-month forward multiple discount to Air Liquide.

It says Air Liquide has the sector's strongest business model, but adds that its value "is already being recognised by the market".

